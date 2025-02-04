Johnny Cardoso News: Signs contract extension until 2030
Cardoso has signed a new contract with Betis that will keep him at the club until 2030, the club announced.
Cardoso has made 44 appearances for Real Betis, scoring two goals and providing three assists since joining the club in December 2023 from SC Internacional. The midfielder has represented the United States at the international level and will remain a Betis player until 2030.
