Johnny Cardoso News: Suspended one game

Cardoso will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Cardoso picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for the next clash against Barcelona after the international break. The midfielder has been a regular starter in the middle of the park for the Colchoneros, therefore his absence will impact the starting pack, with Alex Baena and Koke expected to pair in the central midfield against the Blaugranas.