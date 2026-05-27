Johnny Placide Injury: Attends World Cup training

Placide (knee) is in Haiti for the training camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup, according to Haiti Tempo.

Placide is recovering from a knee surgery he went through a few months ago, but is on the mend as he prepares for the World Cup, and he has traveled to Haiti to join his team. This is major news for the team, as he is set to be their starting keeper and is a key part of the team, likely to captain and be a fan favorite for Haitians. He remains a starter for Basita in Ligue 2 when fit, recording eight clean sheets in 23 appearances, and is likely to be a key player if Haiti wants any success in the tournament.