Johnny Placide Injury: Recovering from knee surgery

Placide has been struggling with knee issues for which he underwent surgery in March, his club announced.

Placide made his last appearance in the French second division on March 20, before which he had been an essential player for both Bastia and the Haitian national team. While it's unclear if the problem will keep him out of the World Cup, it could be a massive absence for his country. Alexandre Pierre has taken part in recent international friendlies and should be in line to start if Placide fails to recover in the next month.