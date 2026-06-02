Johnny Placide News: Back fit, should start for Haiti

Placide (knee) played 45 minutes in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over New Zealand, confirming his return to full fitness ahead of the World Cup.

Placide had been recovering from knee surgery in the months leading up to the tournament, but his appearance in the friendly is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to take his place as Haiti's starting goalkeeper. The experienced keeper recorded eight clean sheets across 23 Ligue 2 appearances for Basita when fit this season and is expected to captain the side and be one of the most important figures for Haiti as they look to make an impact at their first World Cup.