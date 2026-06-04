Johnny Placide News: Haiti starting goalkeeper

Placide has been named in Haiti's World Cup squad as the first-choice goalkeeper and captain under coach Sebastien Migne, set to experience his first World Cup.

Placide made 24 appearances in Ligue 2 this season with Bastia. At 38, his experience and leadership qualities are arguably his most valuable contributions to a Haiti side making their historic first World Cup appearance. His ability to organize the defensive unit in front of him and command his penalty area gives Haiti a composed and authoritative presence at the back, and his vocal leadership will be crucial in keeping the squad focused during what promises to be an emotionally charged tournament for the entire nation. Haiti face Brazil, Morocco and Scotland in Group C, and Placide will need to be at his very best to give the Grenadiers any chance of causing an upset on the world stage.