Johnny Russell News: Joins Salt Lake

Russell is joining Real Salt Lake and ending his free agency after departing Sporting Kansas City at the end of the 2024 season, the club announced. "We are pleased to add an accomplished MLS veteran to our team. Johnny has seen virtually everything possible on and off the field during his storied career in both the U.S. and in the U.K., and we believe in his leadership, his work ethic and skillset," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid.

Russell has joined Real Salt Lake and is eligible to compete on Saturday against San Diego FC. The 35-year-old winger scored 67 goals in 232 matches across all competitions during seven seasons with Sporting Kansas City. Russell is the highest-scoring Scottish-born player in MLS history and has 14 caps with the Scotland national team. He previously played for Dundee United, Forfar Athletic, Raith Rovers, and Derby County before arriving in Major League Soccer.