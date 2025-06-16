Johnny Russell News: Nets opener

Russell scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win over D.C. United.

Russell picked up his first start of the season and opened the scoring with a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Diogo Goncalves in the 23rd minute of play. The goal marked his first in four appearances on the year, while his 45 minutes played also stands as a new high with Real Salt Lake.