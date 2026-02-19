Jon Ander Olasagasti News: Active day attacking

Olasagasti generated three shots (one on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Villarreal.

Olasagasti would earn only his fifth start of the season Wednesday, coming after 20 appearances. He would see a decent and active day in the attack, notching three shots, three chances created and seven crosses. This has been one of his more prosperous appearances despite not earning a goal contribution, potentially earning him more time in the future.