Jon Ander Olasagasti News: Assists in return to bench

Olasagasti assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Espanyol.

Olasagasti returned to the bench after previously getting the start the last two league matches, recording his first assist of the season. He is only a fill in option to start, remaining strictly a depth option for Real Sociedad with just two starts in 12 league games during his second full year with the senior squad.