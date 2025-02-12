Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jon Ander Olasagasti headshot

Jon Ander Olasagasti News: Assists in return to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Olasagasti assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Espanyol.

Olasagasti returned to the bench after previously getting the start the last two league matches, recording his first assist of the season. He is only a fill in option to start, remaining strictly a depth option for Real Sociedad with just two starts in 12 league games during his second full year with the senior squad.

Jon Ander Olasagasti
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now