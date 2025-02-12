Jon Ander Olasagasti News: Assists in return to bench
Olasagasti assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Espanyol.
Olasagasti returned to the bench after previously getting the start the last two league matches, recording his first assist of the season. He is only a fill in option to start, remaining strictly a depth option for Real Sociedad with just two starts in 12 league games during his second full year with the senior squad.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now