Jon Ander Olasagasti News: Closes out scoring Sunday

Olasagasti scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 win over Leganes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Olasagasti closed out the scoring in this win with a stunning volley from the edge of the box. The midfielder has one goal and one assist in the current league campaign, but given that he's made just two starts and 13 appearances, he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside in most formats.