Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jon Ander Olasagasti headshot

Jon Ander Olasagasti News: Closes out scoring Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Olasagasti scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 win over Leganes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Olasagasti closed out the scoring in this win with a stunning volley from the edge of the box. The midfielder has one goal and one assist in the current league campaign, but given that he's made just two starts and 13 appearances, he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside in most formats.

Jon Ander Olasagasti
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now