Jon Ander Olasagasti News: Gets assist

Jon Ander Olasagasti assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 win over Mallorca.

Olasagasti wasn't particularly accurate with his service, but his volume ensured he'd stay involved in the offensive third and eventually did get an assist. If he's more efficient with his service on similar volume, he should be able to find some holes in a Betis team that conceded 47 times in La Liga play.