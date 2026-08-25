Jon Ander Olasagasti News: Good volume offensively

Jon Ander Olasagasti had two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Monday's 0-0 draw against Osasuna.

Olasagasti's volume was there but the efficiency was not as only one of his crosses was deemed to be accurate. If he can keep this up and be more on point, he has a good opportunity to help Levante take points off Betis. Betis were one of the better teams in LaLiga a year ago but they did allow 48 goals across 38 domestic games.