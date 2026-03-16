Jon Ander Olasagasti News: No longer banned

Olasagasti could play again in upcoming fixtures following the one-game suspension he served against Rayo Vallecano.

Olasagasti was active as a playmaker during the last four games before his suspension, so he'll look to return to the initial squad at the expense of either Iker Losada or Oriol Rey while challenging Carlos Alvarez for set pieces. The former Real Sociedad man is a decent source of all-around production, but he has gone five straight games without a direct contribution to the score sheet.