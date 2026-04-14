Jon Ander Olasagasti News: Registers most crosses
Olasagasti had two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Monday's 1-0 win versus Getafe.
Olasagasti registered the most crosses in the game, created three chances, and also made an interception. Since returning from his red card, he has recorded 15 crosses and created four chances in the last three games. His last contribution to a goal was in February.
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