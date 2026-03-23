Jon Ander Olasagasti News: Season high in shots

Jon Ander Olasagasti recorded four shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Oviedo.

Olasagasti hit a season high four shots but was unfortunate not to score after one effort clipped the post. He has started every game he has been available for across his last five, missing only one through suspension, during which he has taken 10 shots, created nine chances and sent in 29 crosses while sharing set piece responsibilities.