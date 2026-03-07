Jon Ander Olasagasti News: Shown red Saturday

Olasagasti was shown a straight red card in the 59th minute of Saturday's match against Girona.

Olasagasti was sent off with a straight red card during the second half of Saturday's clash against Girona and will miss at least one match due to suspension. The Spaniard had started the last three matches, and his absence could be felt, while Kervin Arriaga is expected to start in midfield in his place.