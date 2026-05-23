Jon Ander Olasagasti News: Struggles in service

Jon Ander Olasagasti recorded two shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Betis.

The midfielder put in crosses and corner kicks but didn't have much to show for it in the overall box score. He'll look to carve out a bigger role in his second season at Levante, which did manage to stay up in La Liga thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker rather than goal differential.