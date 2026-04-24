Jon Ander Olasagasti News: Tallies assist

Jon Ander Olasagasti assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-0 win against Sevilla.

Olasagasti got things going with an assist in the first half to get Levante on the board en route to an important win. He will likely need more service to try to continue getting assists against Espanyol but the matchup is favorable. Espanyol has given up 49 goals so far this season in LaLiga.