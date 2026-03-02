Jon Aramburu News: All-around outing in win

Aramburu registered three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Mallorca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Aramburu attempted a few crosses from the right flank and also contributed a variety of defensive stats, including a game-high four tackles during the victory. He's now averaging 3.4 tackles per contest, which represents the third-best figure among all La Liga players. Although he doesn't always play the full 90 minutes, he's the most consistent member of the team's back four with 22 starts this season.