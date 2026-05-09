Jon Aramburu News: Available again
Aramburu could see action in upcoming fixtures after serving his one-game La Liga ban against Betis.
Aramburu is the squad's first-choice right-back, so he should bounce back to the starting lineup at the expense of Aritz Elustondo in the remaining games of the season. The Venezuelan is valuable for defensive output, although he hasn't been too busy in attacking duties, and his team has struggled to keep clean sheets lately.
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