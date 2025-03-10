Jon Aramburu News: Four crosses Sunday
Aramburu registered one shot (zero on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Sevilla.
Aramburu recorded four crosses Sunday -- his most since Dec. 15 -- but failed to record an accurate cross. He also logged one off-target shot in his quiet outing on the attack. He added one interception and one clearance before he was subbed off in the 61st minute for Mikel Oyarzabal.
