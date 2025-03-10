Fantasy Soccer
Jon Aramburu headshot

Jon Aramburu News: Four crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Aramburu registered one shot (zero on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Sevilla.

Aramburu recorded four crosses Sunday -- his most since Dec. 15 -- but failed to record an accurate cross. He also logged one off-target shot in his quiet outing on the attack. He added one interception and one clearance before he was subbed off in the 61st minute for Mikel Oyarzabal.

Jon Aramburu
Real Sociedad
