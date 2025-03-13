Jon Aramburu News: Sent off in Europa League
Aramburu was shown a straight red card and sent off during Thursday's trip to Manchester United.
Aramburu was shown a straight red card just eight minutes after coming off the bench. With Sociedad already trailing in the tie, Aramburu's sending off went a long way towards sending the club out of European competition. He will be suspended the next time Sociedad play in a UEFA competition.
