Jon Aramburu headshot

Jon Aramburu News: Sent off in Europa League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Aramburu was shown a straight red card and sent off during Thursday's trip to Manchester United.

Aramburu was shown a straight red card just eight minutes after coming off the bench. With Sociedad already trailing in the tie, Aramburu's sending off went a long way towards sending the club out of European competition. He will be suspended the next time Sociedad play in a UEFA competition.

Jon Aramburu
Real Sociedad
