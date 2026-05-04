Jon Aramburu News: Suspended one game

Aramburu will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of 10 yellow cards in La Liga.

Aramburu picked up his tenth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's matchup against Real Betis. The right-back has been a locked-in starter for Real Sociedad and his absence will force a reshuffle in the back line, with Aritz Elustondo expected to start in his spot.