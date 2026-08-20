Jon Balda News: Not with first team despite recovery

Balda (abdomen) has fully recovered from his abdominal injury but is currently working with Real Sociedad's B team rather than the first team squad, the club announced.

Balda had returned to partial training last month before fully rejoining first team sessions, but his current placement with the reserve side suggests the club views him more as organizational depth than an immediate first team option. He's expected to remain a depth piece defensively for Real Sociedad, with his path back to first team involvement likely tied to how the club's transfer situation unfolds before the window closes.