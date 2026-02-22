Jon Gallagher News: Assists in season opener

Gallagher assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Minnesota United.

Gallagher set up Myrto Uzuni's goal in the 76th minute, a strike which took the 2-1 lead late in the match. It was one of two chances he created in the match and he also put one shot on target. He contributed well on the defensive end too as he recorded four clearances, three tackles and one interception in his full 90 minutes of action.