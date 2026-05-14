Jon Gallagher headshot

Jon Gallagher News: Leader in tackles, clearances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Gallagher took an off target shot, crossed once inaccurately, made five tackles (winning four) and two clearances during Wednesday's 5-0 loss to San Diego.

Gallagher was a part of the Austin back four that conceded five goals, leading his side in tackles and clearances. The fullback has combined for four shots, three chances created, five tackles and five clearances over his last three starts but hasn't had a goal involvement since the opening match of the season in February.

Jon Gallagher
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jon Gallagher See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jon Gallagher See More
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IV
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 14, 2024
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 10
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 6, 2020