Jon Gallagher News: Leader in tackles, clearances

Gallagher took an off target shot, crossed once inaccurately, made five tackles (winning four) and two clearances during Wednesday's 5-0 loss to San Diego.

Gallagher was a part of the Austin back four that conceded five goals, leading his side in tackles and clearances. The fullback has combined for four shots, three chances created, five tackles and five clearances over his last three starts but hasn't had a goal involvement since the opening match of the season in February.