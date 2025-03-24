Jon Gallagher News: Scores against San Diego

Gallagher scored a goal off his lone shot and made one tackle, three clearances, one interception and one block during Sunday's 2-1 win over San Diego.

Gallagher didn't have the impressive defensive numbers he had in the previous game but made an even bigger contribution here as he doubled his side's lead in the 19th minute after finding himself with plenty of space when teammate Owen Wolff caught the opposing defense by surprise with a quickly taken free kick. This was the first goal of the season for Gallagher, who became one of MLS' top attacking right-backs over the last few years.