Jon Gorrotxategi Injury: Absent from session, doubt Sunday

Gorrotxategi (undisclosed) was not on the pitch during Saturday's open training session and is uncertain for Sunday's clash against Valencia, according to Jorge Serrano of Mundo Deportivo.

Gorrotxategi's absence from the session prompted coach Pellegrino Matarazzo to call up reserve midfielder Ibai Aguirre to train with the senior squad as precautionary cover. Benat Turrientes is expected to take on his midfield role if Gorrotxategi is unable to feature in that game.