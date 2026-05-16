Jon Gorrotxategi headshot

Jon Gorrotxategi Injury: Absent from session, doubt Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Gorrotxategi (undisclosed) was not on the pitch during Saturday's open training session and is uncertain for Sunday's clash against Valencia, according to Jorge Serrano of Mundo Deportivo.

Gorrotxategi's absence from the session prompted coach Pellegrino Matarazzo to call up reserve midfielder Ibai Aguirre to train with the senior squad as precautionary cover. Benat Turrientes is expected to take on his midfield role if Gorrotxategi is unable to feature in that game.

Jon Gorrotxategi
Real Sociedad
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