Jon Gorrotxategi Injury: Available after workload management

Gorrotxategi has been managing his workload this week but is available for Sunday's game against Osasuna.

Gorrotxategi has been a regular presence in midfield for Real Sociedad, starting in 21 of his 24 league outings, which required some workload management this week as he was dealing with muscular fatigue. That said, the midfielder was back in team training normally and is fit to play in Sunday's clash against Osasuna.