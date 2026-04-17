Jon Gorrotxategi Injury: Available for Copa del Rey

Gorrotxategi (groin) has been included in the squad for Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Atletico, the club posted.

Gorrtxategi had returned to full team training just four days before the final after weeks of working apart from the group, making his inclusion in the squad a massive relief for Real Sociedad and coach Matarazzo. The midfielder is a locked-in starter when fit and his presence in the squad for the biggest fixture of the club's season is exactly the news the Basques had been hoping for. Whether he starts or is managed off the bench at La Cartuja will ultimately depend on how he has responded to training in recent days, with Luka Sucic as a potential option if he can't start the fixture.