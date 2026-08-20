Jon Gorrotxategi Injury: Not in the squad against Betis

Gorrotxategi has been left out of Real Sociedad's squad for Friday's season opener against Real Betis, according to the club.

Gorrotxategi has been dealing with physical discomfort since the start of May, an issue that kept him out of preseason entirely and now extends into the league opener. The midfielder was an important contributor last season, making 37 appearances and featuring in the Copa del Rey final against Atletico Madrid, making his continued absence a notable void for coach Rino Matarazzo to manage as Real Sociedad also await reinforcements before the transfer window closes.