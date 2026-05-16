Jon Gorrotxategi Injury: Out against Valencia

Gorrotxategi (undisclosed) was not included in the squad for Sunday's clash against Valencia, according to the club.

Gorrotxategi's absence confirms the undisclosed issue that kept him off the training pitch Saturday proved too significant to overcome in time for the final fixture of the season. Benat Turrientes is expected to cover his midfield role, with Ibai Aguirre having already been called up to train with the senior squad as additional cover.