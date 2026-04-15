Jon Gorrotxategi Injury: Should be available for cup final

Gorrotxategi (groin) returned to full team training just four days before Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Atletico, according to Miguel Gonzalez of El Diario Vasco.

Gorrotxategi had been working inside the facilities for the last two weeks while his teammates trained on the pitch at Zubieta, making his return to team training a major boost for Real Sociedad heading into the biggest game of their season. The midfielder is a locked-in starter and his presence in the Copa del Rey final against Atletico would be a significant lift for coach Matarazzo's side after the anxious wait over his fitness. The coach will now assess how he comes through the remaining sessions before making a final call on his involvement at La Cartuja on Saturday.