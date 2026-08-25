Jon Gorrotxategi Injury: Still not ready to return

Gorrotxategi (undisclosed) remains unavailable and has been left out of the squad to face Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Gorrotxategi remains sidelined after also missing the season opener against Real Betis, extending an absence that dates back to physical discomfort suffered in May. The midfielder was an important contributor last season, making 37 appearances, but has yet to return to contention after missing preseason. His continued absence leaves Real Sociedad without another midfield option for a difficult matchup against Madrid, with his return timeline remaining unclear.