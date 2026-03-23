Jon Gorrotxategi Injury: Suffers adductor issues

Gorrotxategi has been managed carefully in recent weeks and asked to be substituted at the break of Friday's 3-1 defeat against Villarreal due to adductor issues, according to coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, per Marta Gonzalo from AS. "We've taken zero risks with Gorrotxategi in the last two weeks. After 25 minutes, he felt something in his adductor area again and asked to be substituted because he didn't want the injury to worsen. We need to see what the problem is, because as I said, we're not taking any risks, but we need him back. We need him to return at 100% fitness because he's a very important player for us."

Gorrotxategi was pulled at the break in Friday's 3-1 loss to Villarreal after feeling discomfort in his adductor. The midfielder has been under workload management in recent weeks, and the coaching staff did not want to push things in the second half and risk a more serious setback. Gorrotxategi has been a locked-in starter in midfield for the Basques and a key piece of the squad, so losing him would be a tough hit for the team. If he ends up missing time after the international break, Luka Sucic would likely slide into his spot in the middle of the park.