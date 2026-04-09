Jon Gorrotxategi Injury: Targets Copa del Rey final return

Gorrotxategi (groin) remains away from team training and will miss Saturday's clash against Alaves, with his availability for the Copa del Rey final against Atletico on April 18 the main target, according to Oscar Badallo of Marca.

Gorrotxategi has been unable to train outdoors with his teammates for another day, working inside the facilities while the rest of the squad trained on the pitch at Zubieta. The midfielder has been a locked-in starter for Real Sociedad all season and his continued absence is a real headache for manager Matarazzo, who has been calling up reserve players to fill the numbers in training. With the Copa del Rey final against Atletico just over a week away, every day without progress on the training pitch makes his participation in the showpiece event increasingly uncertain. Luka Sucic is expected to see increased playing time until the Basque returns.