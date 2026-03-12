Jon Gorrotxategi headshot

Jon Gorrotxategi Injury: Uncertain status for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Gorrotxategi (undisclosed) is doubtful for Saturday's game against Osasuna on Sunday, according to Unai Valverde of Mundo Deportivo.

The midfielder has been a regular presence in midfield for Real Sociedad and has started in 21 of his 24 league outings. He doesn't carry a lot of upside as a defensive midfielder, but he still has one goal and three assists to his name.

Jon Gorrotxategi
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now