Jon Gorrotxategi Injury: Uncertain status for Sunday

Gorrotxategi (undisclosed) is doubtful for Saturday's game against Osasuna on Sunday, according to Unai Valverde of Mundo Deportivo.

The midfielder has been a regular presence in midfield for Real Sociedad and has started in 21 of his 24 league outings. He doesn't carry a lot of upside as a defensive midfielder, but he still has one goal and three assists to his name.