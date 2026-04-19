Jon Gorrotxategi News: Plays 52 minutes

Gorrotxategi (groin) featured off the bench for 52 minutes in Saturday's 2-2 (4-3) penalty shootout win over Atletico Madrid.

Gorrotxategi was back in play Saturday as Sociedad took the field for Copa del Rey action, with the midfielder featuring from the bench for 52 minutes, appearing in the second half and playing through extra time. This should see the midfielder return to a starting role in the midfield as the season closes down, recording one goal and three assists in appearances (22 starts) this season.