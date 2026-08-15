Jon Guridi Injury: Scores, leaves injured

Guridi was injured and subbed out in the 82nd minute of Saturday's 2-1 victory against Rayo Vallecano. He scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) before exiting the match.

Guridi scored the equalizer for Sevilla with a penalty in the second half. However, the veteran midfielder departed the contest with muscular discomfort, and it remains to be seen whether the injury was serious. His involvement in training next week will determine whether he'll be able to face Athletic Club on Saturday, Aug. 22.