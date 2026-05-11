Jon Guridi Injury: Subbed off with injury
Guridi was subbed off due to injury in the 82nd minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Elche. He registered two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created before exiting the match.
The extent of the injury is uncertain, but it casts doubt regarding whether the midfielder will be available to play Wednesday against Barcelona. Even if he suits up, Guridi shouldn't have a lot of fantasy upside in a game where Alaves should be massive underdogs.
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