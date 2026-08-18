Jon Guridi News: Cleared to face Athletic Bilbao

Guridi (undisclosed) trained normally with his Sevilla teammates Tuesday and is available for Saturday's match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames, the club announced.

Guridi was unable to finish the season opener against Rayo Vallecano, coming off in the 82nd minute for Manuel Bueno after feeling discomfort, but his recovery has progressed smoothly in the days since. The midfielder was a key figure in that 2-1 win, converting the penalty that leveled the match before Peque's decisive goal. Guridi is expected to remain in coach Luis Plaza's plans for Bilbao, though his exact role could shift after he was moved into a deeper position at halftime against Rayo in favor of Peque as the advanced midfielder. That tactical change coincided with a stronger second half performance, making his positioning one of the key questions for the lineup heading into the weekend.