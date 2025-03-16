Jon Guridi News: Contributes off bench

Guridi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 2-2 draw versus Las Palmas.

Guridi was crucial for Deportivo Alaves as they salvaged a draw against Las Palmas on Friday. In 29 minutes played, the midfielder scored one goal from his only shot, had four touches in the opposition's box, and completed one of his two dribbles. Guridi had not appeared in a match for Las Palmas for more than a minute since February 15, so he definitely took the most of the opportunity presented to him. He will look to get more minutes after the international break when Alaves face Rayo Vallecano.