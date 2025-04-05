Jon Guridi News: Starts again, logs assist

Guridi assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Girona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

After scoring a goal in his latest bench appearance, Guridi was added to Deportivo Alaves' starting XI on March 29, when the team hosted Rayo Vallecano. Despite a far-from-impressive performance then, he got a second straight chance with Alaves' latest game Saturday. Guridi logged the assist to Alaves' lone goal, scored by Carlos Vicente. The assist marks Guridi's first this season, so he finally has his cold streak in said category in the back mirror.