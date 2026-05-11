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Jon Guridi News: Subbed off with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 9:54am

Guridi registered two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw to Elche.

Guirdi played a decent match Saturday despite the draw, earning his first start in three appearances. However, the midfielder continued a rough trend, as he is yet to earn a goal contribution this campaign. With only three games remaining, his chances of earning one seem low.

Jon Guridi
Deportivo Alaves
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