Jon Guridi News: Subbed off with injury
Guridi registered two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw to Elche.
Guirdi played a decent match Saturday despite the draw, earning his first start in three appearances. However, the midfielder continued a rough trend, as he is yet to earn a goal contribution this campaign. With only three games remaining, his chances of earning one seem low.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jon Guridi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jon Guridi See More