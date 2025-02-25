Jon Martin News: Credited with odd assist

Jon Martin assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win over Leganes.

Martin was credited with an assist in the team's third goal, but he clearly didn't mean to set up Jon Ander Olasagasti's goal. He attempted to score with a header from close range, but he ended up heading the ball in the wrong direction, which set up Olasagasti's impressive volley. This was his first assist of the season, but given he rarely plays, he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside going forward.