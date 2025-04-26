Fantasy Soccer
Jon Martin headshot

Jon Martin News: Makes seven clearances in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Jon Martin had seven clearancesand one interception in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Deportivo Alaves.

Martin had a good defensive outing and led Sociedad in clearances as usual, but couldn't help them avoid the road loss. The centerback also won the most aerials (nine) and duels (nine) among all players in the field. That was his third start in a row and fifth overall in 13 appearances so far.

Jon Martin
Real Sociedad
