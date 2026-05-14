Jon Martin headshot

Jon Martin News: Nets early goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Jon Martin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Girona.

Martin was able to find the back of the net early for Real Sociedad, though a second half lapse cost the side two points. He should be able to get involved in the attack against Valencia and its a good matchup with the side conceding 51 goals across 36 domestic games.

Jon Martin
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jon Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jon Martin See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
294 days ago