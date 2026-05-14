Jon Martin News: Nets early goal
Jon Martin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Girona.
Martin was able to find the back of the net early for Real Sociedad, though a second half lapse cost the side two points. He should be able to get involved in the attack against Valencia and its a good matchup with the side conceding 51 goals across 36 domestic games.
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