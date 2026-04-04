Jon Martin News: Scores opener in 2-0 win

Jon Martin (suspension) scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Levante. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Martin scored the opening goal as Real Sociedad went on to beat Levante 2-0. This was his first goal of the season, having played in 19 games this year. He took three shots in the match, his most in any game this season. He also got his fourth shot on target of the season.