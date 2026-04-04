Jon Martin News: Will miss one game
Martin will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.
Martin picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for the next clash against Alaves next Saturday. The central defender has been a undisputed starter for Real Sociead this season, therefore his absence will be felt, with Aritz Elustondo the likely option to take his spot.
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